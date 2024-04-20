Two held with five kg charas

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: A special branch of the Jalandhar (rural) police arrested two drug peddlers for selling charas. The suspects had been identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Sonu, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Nakodar, and Gurdial Singh, alias Bagga, a resident of Indira colony, Nakodar. Investigating officer (IO) Inspector Sukhdev Singh said 5 kg charas and drug money worth Rs 51,000 were recovered from their possession. The IO said a case under Sections 20, 20-C, 27-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspects. The police also impounded a scooter on which they were travelling with the contraband. OC

Mobile phone, cash stolen

Nakodar: The Nakodar City police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and mobile phone from a house. Ram Dareshi Shah, a resident of Mohalla Rehman Pura, Nakodar, told the police that thieves barged into his house on the night of April 18 and fled with Rs 20,000 and a mobile phone. Investigating officer Harinder Pal said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IIPC had been registered. OC

Woman drug peddler held

Phagwara: The Goraya police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 50 grams of heroin from her possession on Thursday night. Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ankur Gupta said the suspect had been identified as Meena Rani, a resident of Goraya. A team of the Goraya police, led by Inspector Madhu Bala, nabbed her near a checkpoint at Dhaleta village while she was coming on a scooter. The police also impounded her scooter. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect, said SSP Gupta. OC

Five booked on murder charge

Nakodar: The Government Railway Police have booked five persons on the charge of murdering a Nakodar youth, Manpreet Singh, alias Gora (32), a resident of Mohalla Ravi Das Pur. Railway police Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Riki, Ravi, Jaiki, Ajay, and Seema, all residents of Nakodar. Sukhdev Singh, father of the deceased, told the police that they had a meat shop near the railway crossing. He said the suspects beat his son to death and dumped his body along the railway line. The SHO said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. The body had been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar