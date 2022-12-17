Two held with heroin, intoxicants in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 16

During a patrol at the Lohian thoroughfare at the Raiwal Road, the police nabbed two men and seized heroin and intoxicants from them.

They arrested Kuldip Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 6, Lohian, and seized 20 intoxicant tablets, 15 gm of intoxicating powder and two syringes from him. The cops confiscated 11 gm of heroin from Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 6, Lohian. A case has been registered against the two under Sections 21-B, 22-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Lohian police station, and further investigation in the case is under way. Both the suspects have other cases pending against them.