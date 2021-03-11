Two held with intoxicants in Phillaur

Phillaur, August 17
The police arrested two peddlers and seized 150 intoxicating capsules and 50 tablets from their possession.
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said the arrested accused were identified as Beant Singh of Lohgarh village and Gurmukh Singh of Lallian village. Their motorcycle has also been impounded, said the DSP.
