Two Kapurthala residents held with illegal pistol

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 28

The Lohian Khas police have arrested two Kapurthala district residents with an illegal firearm. The investigating officer (IO), Mohann Singh, said the accused had been identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Jindu, a resident of Toga Wala village under the Kapurthala Sadar police station and Gurwindar Singh, alias Mintu, a resident of Baba Namdev Colony, Kapurthala.

The IO said he was on duty at a checkpost at Giddarr Pindi when the accused came on a motorcycle from the Makhu side and tried to flee on seeing the check post. However, they fell from the motorcycle and were arrested. A country-made .32-bore pistol, six live cartridges of 7.65 mm and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from their possession.

The IO said a case under the Arms Act had been registered against the accused and impounded the motorcycle.