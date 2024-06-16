Two killed, one injured as car rams into truck near Eastwood village

Phagwara, June 15
Two persons were killed on the spot while one woman sustained serious injuries when an Innova car in which they were travelling to Goindwal Sahib rammed into a stationary truck near Eastwood village on the national highway today morning.
The deceased were identified as Rajinder Singh (50), a resident of Goindwal Sahib, near Tarn Taran, and the car driver, was identified as Atiq Khan, also a resident of Goindwal Sahib. The seriously injured woman was admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar. The police have registered a case in this connection.
The highway police officials, who arrived on the spot following a helpline call, said they, along with the help of bystanders, managed to rescue trapped passengers from the vehicle and send them to a hospital.
Eyewitnesses urged the police and the administration to ensure that goods were transported in sealed containers loaded on trucks instead of open heavy vehicles to prevent such accidents in the future.
