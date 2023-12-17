Two lady doctors among six booked for ‘forced abortion’

Phagwara, December 16
The Nakodar Sadar police have booked six persons - two unidentified lady doctors, two women and two men - on the charge of forcibly terminating the pregnancy of a woman without her permission.
Investigating officer (IO) Inspector Seema said two unidentified doctors were posted at Bhatia Nursing Home, Majitha Road, Amritsar. Four other suspects had been identified as Rajani, a resident of Ladharr village, Shindi, a resident of Chachoki village in Phagwara, Vicki, a resident of Ladharr village, and his brother Chandar Prabha.
The woman complained to the police that the suspects forcibly terminated her pregnancy without her permission at a nursing home in Amritsar on December 6.
The IO said a Zero FIR under Sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child from being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the suspects. It had been forwarded to the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, for further investigation.
