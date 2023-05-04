Two make bid to loot BSF godown

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 3

Two unidentified thieves made a vain bid to steal goods from the BSF godown situated in Khemkaran on Tuesday. While trying to steal goods, they were seen by a BSF personnel who shouted at them. Seeing the personnel rushing towards them, they fled the spot leaving behind their motorcycle.

An official of the 101 BSF Battalion lodged a complaint with the Khemkaran police in this regard. He said Dharamveer Singh, an employee of the BSF, saw the thieves committing the crime and informed his senior SI Sarnam Singh who warned the thieves. The motorcycle had no registration number. The police had registered a case under Sections 379 and 511 of the IPC against the accused.