Two more held in 38-kg heroin seizure case

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, September 3

In a major development in the recent 38-kg heroin recovery case, CIA staff of Nawanshahr have arrested two more accused from Gujarat.

SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said, “With the help of ATS Gujarat, the DSP (Headquarters), Nawanshahr, has managed to arrest two more accused, Jat Hamda Harun and Jat Umar of Kutch. Drug money worth Rs 77,000 has been recovered from them. The accused had been brought to Nawashahr on transit remand. During the preliminary interrogation of these accused, it was found that they have ties with smugglers from Pakistan.”

While truck driver Kulwinder Ram and his helper Bittu from Balachaur were arrested last Sunday, the third accused, Som Nath, was arrested on Monday. These accused were keeping in touch with the two accused who have just been arrested from Gujarat. The police officials, however, are still clueless when it comes to buyers of the intoxicants.

“We are yet to interrogate the two suppliers from Gujarat. We have got them on four-day remand from court. We hope to discover more details from the two, “ the SSP said.