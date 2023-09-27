Two nabbed with 5 stolen motorcycles

Garhshankar, September 26
The police, led by Garhshankar SHO Inspector Jai Pal, have arrested two persons with five stolen motorcycles.
The suspects have been identified as Salim Kumar, a resident of Chakk Phullu village falling under the Garhshankar police station, and Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, a resident of Dyalan falling under the Pojewal police station and presently residing in Pahlewal.
The suspects will be produced before a court to seek their remand for further interrogation.
