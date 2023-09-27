Two nabbed with 5 stolen motorcycles

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, September 26

The police, led by Garhshankar SHO Inspector Jai Pal, have arrested two persons with five stolen motorcycles.

The suspects have been identified as Salim Kumar, a resident of Chakk Phullu village falling under the Garhshankar police station, and Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, a resident of Dyalan falling under the Pojewal police station and presently residing in Pahlewal.

The suspects will be produced before a court to seek their remand for further interrogation.