Two nabbed with stolen LCDs, bathroom fittings in Phagwara

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar/Phagwara, March 13

The Phagwara police nabbed two thieves who had been stealing valuables from various homes in different localities of the town. The Phagwara city police arrested them during investigations into various crimes of theft in different colonies where costly electrical good and fittings were stolen.

On March 3, a house was burgled at Gurunanakpura in Model Town, Phagwara. CCTV camera, DVR, a Rs 12 lakh camera, Rs 70,000 in cash and branded taps in the house’s kitchen and bathrooms were stolen. A case was registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC against the thieves at the Pahgwara City police station.

On January 30, three cylinders, a Sony LCD (55 inches), a 46-inch Panasonic LCD, a 32-inch Samsung LCD, silver jewellery worth Rs 50,000, two heaters, fittings in bathrooms and kitchens, a DVR, two LPG gas cylinders, an HP printer, cash worth Rs 10,000, children’s clothes, a silver watch, a black female watch, another climax watch, bed sheets, a Redmi-4 mobile and two inverters were stolen from a house in Hargobind Nagar Phagwara.

A case in this case was registered under sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code. During investigation, the police arrested Nadeem (32), a resident of Kala Sanghian Road, Kadian village in Jalandhar (presently a resident of Mohalla Shiv Puri, near the Railway Gate, Phagwara) and Amandeep Kumar (21), a resident of New Model Town, Phagwara. The duo confessed to having robbed at least four houses. They robbed the aforesaid houses in Guru Nanakpura and Hargobind Nagar Phagwara and also two more houses near Panj Mandri Phagwara and Mohalla Prempura in Phagwara.

They robbed taps, an LCD, a water pump from two houses in Panj Mandri and Prempura. In all five Jaguar taps, five Indane gas cylinders, three LCDs, two batteries and taps were recovered from their possession.