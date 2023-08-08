Two nabbed with stolen vehicle

Phagwara: The police arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered a stolen Activa scooter bearing registration number PB-32X-4907 from their possession on Sunday night. Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh Gill said those arrested had been identified as Rajat Mal and his brother Vikram, residents of Khalwara village. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects, said SP Gill. OC
Woman’s modesty outraged, 1 held
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person on the charge of outraging the modesty of a woman. Lovleen Kumar, investigating officer (IO)) and in-charge of the Shankar police post, said the suspect had been identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Patti Pure Wal, Shankar village. The victim complained to the police that the suspect barged into her house and inappropriately attacked her with a knife and stole Rs 10,000 from her purse. The IO said a case under Sections 354, 323, 324, 380 and 458 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC
Man arrested on rape charge
Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a person on the charge of raping a mentally challenged girl. SHO Sukhdev Singh said the suspect had been identified as Chetan Singh, a resident of Chema Kalan village. The SHO said a case under Sections 376 and 317 of the IPC was registered against the suspect. OC
Three booked on assault charge
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three persons, including a couple, on the charges of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Gurnam Singh said the suspects had been identified as Hajinder Singh, a resident of Malsian village, his wife Rajwinder Kasur, and Sucha Singh, a resident of the same village. Manjinder Singh, a resident of Chak Chela village, complained to the police that the suspects waylaid him and his brother and assaulted them. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 341 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. OC
Shot in the arm for AAP
Phagwara: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gained strength in the Phagwara sub-division when the entire panchayat of Miherru village, headed by sarpanch Sukhwinder Singh Kala, along with more than 100 families, joined the party in the presence of AAP constituency in-charge Joginder Singh Maan. AAP leaders Daljit Raju and Harji Maan were also present on the occasion.
