Two of Sonu Khatri gang arrested

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 24

In a massive crackdown against drug traffickers and anti-social elements, the Nawanshahr police have succeeded in arresting two accused and recovered five illegal weapons and 350 g of heroin from their possession. The accused have been identified as Davinder Suman, alias Binda, from Saila Khurd village, Hoshiarpur and Akash from Balachaur.

SBS Nawanshahr SSP Dr Akhil chaudhary said acting on a tip-off, the Nawanshahr police CIA apprehended two persons while patrolling at Bhaura in Banga. He added that on search, 350 grams of heroin, five illegal weapons along with seven live cartridges were recovered from the accused. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act was registered at the Sadar Banga police station.

The police have also taken the car in their possession in which both the accused were travelling.

#Nawanshahr