Two parked buses catch fire

Jalandhar, August 4
Two buses of PUNBUS, which were parked in Punjab Roadways workshop No. 2 here, caught fire this afternoon.
While initially one bus caught fire, the second one parked just next to it also got burnt within minutes. As the roadways employees saw this, they immediately alerted the fire services. The fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire.
The entire body of the buses got burnt in the fire.
Officials of the roadways said a short circuit apparently triggered the blaze. “But we shall surely get it investigated by our technical teams for a final assessment,” said an officer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby