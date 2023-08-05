Two parked buses catch fire

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 4

Two buses of PUNBUS, which were parked in Punjab Roadways workshop No. 2 here, caught fire this afternoon.

While initially one bus caught fire, the second one parked just next to it also got burnt within minutes. As the roadways employees saw this, they immediately alerted the fire services. The fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire.

The entire body of the buses got burnt in the fire.

Officials of the roadways said a short circuit apparently triggered the blaze. “But we shall surely get it investigated by our technical teams for a final assessment,” said an officer.

#PUNBUS #Punjab Roadways