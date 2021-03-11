Two Phillaur police academy cops found selling drugs, held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 10

Two cops posted at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur have been booked and arrested on the charge of peddling drugs on the campus.

The two accused, identified as Head Constable Shakti Kumar and water carrier Jai Ram, have been booked under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Phillaur police station falling under the Jalandhar Rural Police.

SSP (Rural) Swapan Sharma said, “We got some clues that something was going wrong. We had been on the lookout and started investigation. We also traced some call records and eventually were able to nail the main accused. Both of them have been booked and arrested.”

A sepoy posted at the PPA has given testimony against the duo alleging that he was hooked to drugs by them. He said he had joined the force on compensation grounds in October 2013. He said he came to the academy in 2015 to undertake the course as a basic drill instructor. After the course, he got attached to the PPA where he met Shakti Kumar. He said he had gone to Amritsar to attend a wedding ceremony on December 31, 2017, with Shakti Kumar when the latter planned for a New Year party in Dalhousie. He said the accused made him take intoxicating white powder after which he got addicted.

The sepoy said he made the payment to Shakti Kumar via PayTM and took loans from a financier and a bank too for the same. He said he made payments on Jai Ram’s PayTM account too and later got to know that Shakti Kumar was taking drugs from Jai Ram.

SSP Swapan Sharma said the cops who confessed to have taken drugs from the accused were now being rehabilitated and de-addicted.