Two proclaimed offenders held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police arrested two proclaimed offenders (PO) absconding for the last three years. Investigating Officer Sarwann Singh said the accused had been identified as Surjit Singh of Bulanda village and his brother Ram Lal who were wanted in a case of murder and rioting. OC

Gold ornaments, laptop stolen

Phagwara: The police have booked three persons on the charge of stealing ornaments and a laptop from a house. Investigating Officer Sanjivan Singh said the accused had been identified as Raghbir Singh, alias Shira, and Charanjit Sahota, alias Chani, of Chania village and Sagar of Gurre village. Subash Kumar of Chania village complained to the police that the accused barged into his house on August 11 and stole gold ornaments and a laptop. The IO said a case had been registered. OC

Illicit liquor seized, 1 nabbed

Phagwara: The Shahkot police arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer Sukhwindar Singh said 25 bottles of illicit country-made liquor were seized from the possession of the accused, Surjit Singh of Thamuwl village. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the accused. OC

1 booked for sand mining

Phagwara: The police booked an unidentified tractor-trailer driver for transporting illegal sand. The Nakodar/Shahkot Mining Inspector complained to the police that a sand laden tractor-trailer was intercepted at a naka and the driver could not produce any documents and fled the spot. Investigating Officer Balbir Chand said a case under the Punjab Mining Act and IPC had been registered and the tractor-trailer had been impounded. OC

Man booked for stealing bike

Phagwara: The police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Kamal Kohli of Guru Teg Bahadar Nagar in Nakodar complained to the police that unidentified persons stole a motorcycle parked outside his father-in-laws’ house on August 11. Investigating Officer Manjit Singh said a case had been registered against the accused. OC

2 held with intoxicants

Nakodar: The police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 10-gm heroin and 140 intoxicating tablets from their possession. The accused have been identified as Rajvir Singh of Rahim Pur village and Manprit of Uggi village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

One peddler arrested

Phagwara: The police arrested a drug peddler and seized 650 intoxicating tablets from his possession on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Mangal Singh of Chack Hakim village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.