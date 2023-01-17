Two proclaimed offenders held in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (PO). The Station House officer (SHO), Surjit Singh Padda, said the accused had been identified as Amarjit Singh, alias Ambi, a resident of Daduwal village, and Jatinder Kumar, alias Jiti, a resident of Mullewal Arian village. The SHO said the accused were wanted in many cases of snatching and looting. OC

Stamp duty collection up

Phagwara: The government has nearly met its stamp duty collection targets in the district. Shahkot Tehsildar Harminder Singh said Rs 5.87 crore were collected during the third quarter of the financial year in Shahkot tehsil against the target of Rs 3 crore. The Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department (Stamps and Registration branch) had fixed the stamp duty collection target of Rs 342.8 crore for the district. Shahkot’s stamp duty collection target for the third quarter was Rs 3 crore and Rs 8 crore for the year. OC

One booked for assault

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police booked a man on the charge of assaulting a person. The investigating officer (IO), Jaspal Singh, said the suspect had been identified as Neetu of Kang Kalan village. Kulwant Singh complained to the police that Neetu attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and seriously injured him on November 14. The IO said a case under Sections 323 and 325 of the IPC had been registered. OC

51-year-old man goes missing

Phagwara: A 51-year-old man from Mahunwal village has been missing for the past 14 days. Investigating officer Mandeep Singh said Parmesh Chand (51) went from the house for night duty on January 2 and did not return home. The IO said a missing report had been registered in this regard.