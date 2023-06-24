Two run over by speeding truck

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Two persons died in a freak accident at Singhan village near Lambra on Nakodar road on Friday morning. The victims were reportedly changing the tyre of their canter when a speeding truck came from their rear and hit both of them, leaving the victims dead on the spot. Cops from Lambra police station reached the spot and got shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital. The victims have not been identified yet. The driver of the truck which hit the duo also reportedly got injured and is undergoing treatment. TNS

Rs 3L stolen from store at gunpoint

Jalandhar: Two unidentified persons looted Rs 3 lakh at gunpoint by barging into a Flipkart store at Sodal road on Thursday night. Eight staff members were at the store when the two armed robbers entered it and pointed a pistol at the employee sitting in front. The robbers held other employees’ captive. Apart from taking away the cash, the robbers also took away the mobile phones of all the employees. DSP (North) Damanbir Singh arrived at the spot later and directed the cyber cell to locate the whereabouts of the accused. However, they are still on the run and are yet to be nabbed.