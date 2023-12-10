Two smugglers arrested with 50 gram of heroin in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 9

The CIA staff of the city police today nabbed two persons and recovered 50 gm of heroin from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Vineet, alias Vinay (24), a resident of Jalandhar, and Mandeep Singh (46), a resident of Ludhiana.

Officials said a police party led by CIA staff in-charge Surinder Kumar had laid a naka near the lights chowk, Urban Estate, Phase II, when they saw a person identified as Vineet walking towards the chowk from railway crossing side holding a small polythene bag. On seeing cops, he threw the bag he was holding and tried to run, but was caught by cops.

“During checking, 30 gm of heroin was recovered from the polythene bag Vineet threw. During interrogation, he revealed the name and details of his accomplice Mandeep Singh, who was then caught with 20 gm of heroin,” the police said.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the two suspects at the Division No. 7 police station. The forward and backward links of both the suspects were being investigated to find the source from whom they had procured the drug.