Two snatchers held with 5 phones, bike in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 1

The Rama Mandi police arrested two youths and recovered five expensive mobile phones, a gold chain and a motorcycle from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Mohmmad Aftab, a native of Bihar, who was currently residing in a rented accommodation at Subhana village in Jalandhar, and Shivam, a native of Uttar Pradesh, presently residing in a rented house at Urban Estate Phase-I, Garha road,Jalandhar.

SHO Navdeep Singh said that both the youths were active in snatchings in the city. He said the accused had recently snatched a gold chain from a woman of Surya Enclave, and in the past, they had snatched mobile phones from residents in different areas, including Kishanpura, Ladowali road, Guru Gobind Singh Market, Damoria flyover, etc.

He said acting on the complaint filed by the woman in the gold snatching incident, the police nabbed the accused near Laddhewali.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had snatched mobile phones, gold chains from people many times in the past. Three cases against Aftab and one case against Shivam under various Sections of the IPC were already registered in city police stations, while a fresh case under Sections 379B, 34 and 411 of the IPC has been again registered against them in police station Rama Mandi”, he added.

The SHO further added that the accused were produced in a local court on Wednesday, which sent them to one-day police remand.