Two snatchers held with 5 phones, bike in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, September 1
The Rama Mandi police arrested two youths and recovered five expensive mobile phones, a gold chain and a motorcycle from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Mohmmad Aftab, a native of Bihar, who was currently residing in a rented accommodation at Subhana village in Jalandhar, and Shivam, a native of Uttar Pradesh, presently residing in a rented house at Urban Estate Phase-I, Garha road,Jalandhar.
SHO Navdeep Singh said that both the youths were active in snatchings in the city. He said the accused had recently snatched a gold chain from a woman of Surya Enclave, and in the past, they had snatched mobile phones from residents in different areas, including Kishanpura, Ladowali road, Guru Gobind Singh Market, Damoria flyover, etc.
He said acting on the complaint filed by the woman in the gold snatching incident, the police nabbed the accused near Laddhewali.
“During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had snatched mobile phones, gold chains from people many times in the past. Three cases against Aftab and one case against Shivam under various Sections of the IPC were already registered in city police stations, while a fresh case under Sections 379B, 34 and 411 of the IPC has been again registered against them in police station Rama Mandi”, he added.
The SHO further added that the accused were produced in a local court on Wednesday, which sent them to one-day police remand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...
Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy
AAP Punjab calls the letter fake