Two student groups clash outside college in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 26

A clash broke out between two student groups of DAV College late Sunday night. The incident took place outside a restaurant, which was just a few metres away from the college campus. There were reports that during the clash, some students allegedly opened fire in the air. However, the police are yet to ascertain if any firing took place.

As per information, Ankit, a final year student of physiotherapy had an altercation with his senior Sahib over some issue. Both students decided to meet outside the restaurant to resolve the matter but things turned worse. They started fighting, and in the meantime, the friends of Sahib who were sitting in the car, allegedly attacked Ankit.

Jatinder Sharma, in-charge of Division Number 1 police station, said, “It is yet not clear what exactly happened and who is at fault. The CCTV cameras installed outside the restaurant and nearby places were being scrutinised, and both the students will be approached tomorrow for statements”.