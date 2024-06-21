Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar, June 20
On the penultimate day of filing nomination papers for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday announced the candidature of two-time councillor Surjit Kaur from the seat.
Akali Dal seems to have made choice in consonance with the Congress which too had announced the candidature of its five-time councillor Surinder Kaur. Surjit Kaur is the wife of deceased Akali leader and one-time councillor Pritam Singh.
Sharing details of the same, senior leader Jagir Kaur said a decision to this effect was taken by a four-member committee constituted by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to decide on the SAD candidate. The other members of the committee were Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and Mohinder Singh Kaypee.
Jagir Kaur said Surjit Kaur came from a panthic background. She said Surjit Kaur herself was known for her social work and service to the community. “I am confident that the people will support a hardworking party leader from Jalandhar West segment,” said Jagir Kaur.
