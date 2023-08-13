Two tippers seized, 1 held for illegal mining

Nawanshahr, August 12
Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, along with police officers, conducted an impromptu check at Ratnana village on the Sutlej riverbed here today. During the raid, one person was arrested and two trolleys engaged in illegal mining were seized.
The Deputy Commissioner said he received a complaint that mining mafia collects sand from the river and supplies it to other cities through tippers and trolleys.
“During the raid, it was found that the mining mafia had made a special dump by collecting sand from the river. A person was arrested and two trolleys engaged in illegal mining were seized. The police were instructed to take strict action against the suspect by filing a complaint as per the rules,” the DC said.
He said illegal mining would not be tolerated at all in the district and instructions had been given to the police and officials of the department concerned to form special teams. They had been asked to conduct raids day and night from time to time.
