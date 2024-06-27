Two women booked for making obscene video call

Jalandhar, June 26

Two women have been booked for allegedly making an obscene video call to a man and blackmailing him by threatening to make the video viral if he did not fulfil their demands for money.

The victim, fearing for his reputation, initially succumbed to the pressure and paid the money demanded by the suspects. However, as their demands extended beyond his capacity to pay, he decided to report the matter to the police.

The Division Number-2 police registered a case against the suspects, identified as Anushka Agarwal and Suruchi Pandey, under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act and initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to the victim’s complaint, the ordeal began when he received a call from Anushka. She allegedly lured him into her trap with sweet talk, eventually convincing him to undress during a video call. She recorded the obscene video and subsequently sent it to his mobile phone, threatening to upload it on the social media if he did not meet her financial demands.

Terrified, the victim transferred Rs 15,000 to her account. However, the demands did not stop. A few days later, Anushka called him again, asking for more money. When the victim refused, she escalated her threats. Subsequently, he received another call from a woman named Suruchi Pandey, who also demanded money. When he declined, she sent an obscene video to his father’s mobile phone, intensifying the threats.

Fearing further exposure, the victim transferred another Rs 17,500 to the suspects. Despite accepting their demands, the blackmailing continued, prompting him to seek police help.

Police officials said further investigations were on in the case and efforts were being made to trace the IP addresses of the suspects. — TNS

