U-14 Sushil Sharma Memorial League: HDCA Red defeat Green by 42 runs

Hoshiarpur, June 23

Budding players were taught the basics of cricket in the Summer Cricket Training Camp organised by the Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA). On the completion of the camp, HDCA organised the Junior Under-14 Late Coach Sushil Sharma Memorial Cricket League. The participants were divided into three teams playing in the league: HDCA Red, Green, and Blue.

HDCA Secretary Dr Raman Ghai said that after the teams play three league matches, the top two teams would play the final. He said the players participating in this tournament would be honoured with attractive prizes. Naman of HDCA Red, Harveer Singh of HDCA Blue, and Sankalp Sharma of HDCA Green were captains for their respective teams.

In the inaugural match played today, HDCA Green won the toss and decided to bowl. The HDCA Red team scored 144 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Subhash Ohri (49) and Mannan Narayan (32) were the main contributors for the team. Tejveer, Sankalp, and Pintu took one wicket each for HDCA Green.

HDCA Green were bundled out for 102 runs at the loss of eight wickets. Yuvraj Thakur (45) was the top scorer for the side. Bunty and Subhash Ohri got three and two wickets, respectively. Subhash Ohri was given the man of the match award.

HDCA president Daljit Khela inaugurated the league. Dr Daljit Khela exhorted the players to make their future bright by playing with dedication and with discipline. Dr Khela said the league has been organised by the District Cricket Association to prepare new cricketers in Hoshiarpur at the junior level. He said they would continue to organise under-19 and senior matches to find good players.

