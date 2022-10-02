U-16 hockey league: RGS Eknoor beat Gobind Sports 8-1

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 1

Exhibiting good skills and better coordination, RGS Eknoor Hockey Academy, Tehang, on Saturday defeated RGS Gobind Sports Hockey Academy, Kukkar Pind, by 8-1 in the inaugural match of the 1st Round Glass Sports Inter Development Centres Hockey League (under-16 age group) here at local Surjit Hockey Stadium.

In the opening Pool-A match, RGS Eknoor Hockey Academy routed Gobind Sports Hockey Academy by 8-1. Nikhil Mehmi of the winning team was declared man of the match. In the second Pool-A match, RGS GTB Hockey Academy, Baba Bakala, beat RGS Guru Teg Bahadur Hockey Academy, Chachrerhi, by 4-1. Both teams were playing on a 1-1 tie till half time. Gagandeep Singh of the winning team adjudged the man of the match.

In Pool -B, RGS Baba Palla Sports Club Hockey Academy, Butala, defeated RGS Hockey Academy, Dhannowali, 3-0. Winners were leading by 1-0 at lemon break. Manjot Singh of the winning team was declared man of the. In the last match of the day in Pool-B, RGS Hockey Academy, Roop Nagar beat RGS Youth Sports Club Hockey Academy, Mithapur, 3-2. Both teams were playing 2-2 till half time. Gagandeep Singh of the winning team was declared man of the match.

Earlier, Moscow Olympics gold medallist Surinder Singh Sodhi inaugurated the league. On the occasion, Olympian Rajinder Singh, Dronacharya awardee and chief coach hockey Punjab, Iqbal Singh Sandhu, CEO, Surjit Hockey Academy, Olympian Rajinder Singh (Senior), Surinder Singh Bhapa, Olympian Dilpreet Singh, Olympian Shamsher Singh and others were present.