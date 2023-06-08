U-19 cricket: Hoshiarpur beat Nawanshahr to top the pool

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 7

In the Under-19 Interdistrict Cricket Tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, Hoshiarpur defeated Nawanshahr by 9 wickets and earned 5 points.

With this win, Hoshiarpur has secured the first position in the C group. In the two-day match, Hoshiarpur scored 181 runs after winning the toss and batting first. Ashveer Singh contributed 38, Harel Vashisht 37, Mayank Malhotra and Sourav Malik 34 each, and Harmandeep contributed 15 runs. Nawanshahr bowler Dhruv Bangadia dismissed four players and Jasdeep Singh dismissed three players.

Due to the excellent bowling of Hoshiarpur, the entire Nawanshahr team was dismissed for 81 runs. Harel Vashisht, Rishav and Vishal Banga bowled brilliantly and forced Nawanshahr to follow on. Udayveer Singh Sandhu contributed 40 and Dhruv Bangadia contributed 14 runs for Nawanshahr.

Bowling from Hoshiarpur, Harel Vashisht dismissed seven players of Nawanshahr and Rishav and Vishal Banga a player each. Following on, Nawanshahr could not last long before the bowling attack of Hoshiarpur in the second innings as well and the whole team was dismissed scoring 120 runs. Jatin Chawla contributed 48 and Shivas contributed 21 runs. Bowling brilliantly, Harel Vashisht dismissed five players of Nawanshahr, Vishal Banga four and Rishav Kumar one player in the second innings as well. Batting in the second innings with a target of 21 runs to win, the Hoshiarpur team scored 22 runs in 5.3 overs at the loss of 1 wicket and earned five points by winning by 9 wickets.

District Cricket Association secretary Dr Raman Ghai said the Hoshiarpur team had earlier defeated Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr and secured first position in its group with 12 points. Hoshiarpur will play Kapurthala next.