U-19 inter-district cricket tourney: Hoshiarpur beat Barnala by 7 wickets, make it to quarterfinals

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 4

Hoshiarpur entered quarter-finals in the inter-district cricket tournament held by the Punjab Cricket Association by defeating Barnala by 7 wickets due to the all-rounder performance of Agampreet Singh.

In the 50-50 over match played between Hoshiarpur and Barnala at HDCA ground in Hoshiarpur, Barnala scored 105 runs after winning the toss and batting first. Prameet contributed 41 runs and Prabhjot made 26 runs.

While bowling brilliantly for Hoshiarpur, Agampreet dismissed 4 players for 18 runs.

Due to rain, the Hoshiarpur team got the target of 68 runs in 22 overs to win. Hoshiarpur won by scoring 69 runs at the loss of 3 wickets in 16.3 overs. With this, Hoshiarpur made it to the quarter-finals.