UAPA case: Ex-CM’s assassin Tara acquitted

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 22

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Dharminder Paul Singla today acquitted Jagtar Singh Tara, a convict in the assassination case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, in a case of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Arms Act at the Goraya Police Station.

The case dates back to 2012 and Tara appeared before the court via videoconferencing. He was represented in the court by his lawyer KS Hundal. Tara was the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force and is already undergoing life imprisonment. Hence, acquittal in the present UAPA case does not imply his release.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.