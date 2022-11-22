Phagwara: Uber driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 21

In yet another case of a driver being robbed of his vehicle, four unidentified armed robbers booked an Uber taxi for Kharar from Mohali through the company’s app on Sunday and robbed the driver of the vehicle on the way.

The victim, Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Jhaspur village in Fatehgarh district, told the police that the accused booked the taxi for Kharar; but after reaching there, they asked him at gunpoint to drive towards Phagwara. When they reached near Phagwara, the accused snatched his two mobilephones and Rs 4,000 and threw him out from the taxi and fled the spot with the vehicle.

A case under Section 379-B (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered in this connection with the Phagwara police.

