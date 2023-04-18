Uggi resident held for rioting

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a villager on the charge of affray and rioting. Investigating Officer (IO) Govindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Shankar Deep Singh, a resident of Uggi village. The IO said a case under Section 160, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. OC
Two booked on assault charge
Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two local residents on the charge of assaulting a youth.Investigating Officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the accused have been identified as Abhimannu and his brother Aayushma, residents of near grain market, Nurmahal. Yogesh, a resident of Bijli Colony, complained that the accused assaulted and injured him on April 8. The IO said a case under Sections 323 and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC
One nabbed for brewing liquor
Phagwara: The Lohian Khas Pur police have arrested a villager on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. Investigating Officer Kashmir Singh said the accused has been identified as Bagicha Singh alias Kala, a resident of Mianni village and 180 litres of lahan (raw liquor), utensils for brewing and a gas cylinder were recovered from his possession. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused. The Shahkot police booked Mangal Singh and Pamma of Bau Pur village for brewing illicit liquor and recovered 305 litres of lahan from their possession, said IO Surinder Singh. OC
Cash & jewellery theft in Nakodar
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked unidentified accused on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Lakhvir Singh, a resident of Haiuran village, complained to the police that thieves barged into his house breaking a wall and stole cash and gold jewellery. Investigating Officer Jasvir Singh said a case under Section 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused. OC
Man held with knife in Phillaur
Phagwara: The Phillaur Police have arrested a criminal and recovered a Kamanidar knife from his possession on Sunday. Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said the accused, Raman Kumar, was a resident of Ramgarh village near Phillaur. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the accused who was nabbed at a check point, said the DSP.
Tribune Shorts
