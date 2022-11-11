Jalandhar: UID number plate project reviewed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 10

The MC Commissioner held meeting with Smart City officials and Property Tax wing officials today. The aim was to review the Unique Identification (UID) number plate project, which has been lying pending for long.

Officials present in the meeting said the commissioner has advised to start an app, and it will become easier for them to know about the defaulters. “Apart from this, the status report of the project was sought and he asked to speed up the process,” an official said.

The main aim of the UID project is to bring transparency in property tax collection. Survey of the entire city was done in 2016 in which over 2,50,000 properties were identified. It is reported that over Rs 1 crore was given to a private company for carrying out the survey. But years passed and there is still no headway. Last year, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company started doing a survey ‘again’ to verify if there is any update on the survey work done in 2016.

Once the survey is completed and above 2,50,000 lakh properties will be checked again, then UID number plates will be given to every household and property and these number plates with a particular QR code will be installed outside every property. The owner will be able to pay property tax by clicking at that QR code. The information will then be saved with the Municipal Corporation, which will help the officials recover property tax without any problem or any proper information.