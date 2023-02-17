UIDAI Dy DG Garg reviews updation of Aadhaar cards

Hoshiarpur, February 16
UIDAI Regional Office Deputy Director General Bhawna Garg and Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal today reviewed the updation and enrolment of Aadhaar cards.
In a review meeting at the DAC today, with officials of various departments, Bhawna Garg stressed the need for enrolling children for Aadhaar cards and updating biometrics, the fingerprints and iris scan for children on attaining the age of 5 and 15 years.
Residents who have enrolled for Aadhaar cards prior to 2015 need to get the document updated. Residents need to update their Aadhaar cards by uploading supportive documents, that is, the latest Proof of Identity (POI) /Proof of Address (POA) documents at the nearest Aadhaar centre.
She said that there are 128 Aadhaar centres in the district and the District Administration will ensure that citizens should get an easy access and hassle-free services.
