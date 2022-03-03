Ukraine war escalates, 1,200 students still stuck in Kharkiv

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 2

Either 100 US dollars for a train (or bus) or a walk through snowy sludge to the nearest designated site for pick up — it’s a hard choice for the Indian students stuck in the city of Kharkiv in Ukraine as an escalation in war seems imminent.

As per the estimate of a student’s parent, at least 1,200 Indian citizens are still stuck in Kharkiv who are unable to take any train. They have been informed that they have hours to leave the city.

An urgent advisory at 6pm (Indian time) from the Indian Government to the Indians stuck in Kharkiv posted on the @India in Ukraine Twitter handle, stated, “This is an urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv. For their own safety and security they must leave Kharkiv immediately in the light of the deteriorating situation. They should proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible for their safety. Under all circumstances they must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukranian time) today.”

Many stranded at the Kharkiv station since morning (or longer) have given up hope of boarding any train, others have started perilous walks through the city to get to any of the three designated sites. Either way, it’s a race against time.

Kapurthala boy Ekamdeep Singh and his batchmates who have been unable to find a train from Kharkiv since morning, started walking to Bezlyudovka hours ago with his batchmates. Just 11 km from Kharkiv, Bezlyudovka is the closest of the three sites. The others are at least 15 to 16 km away from Kharkiv and students are not sure whether they can make it.

Ekamdeep’s father Kuldeep Singh said, “We hope he reaches till 6 pm. He tried all day but was not allowed to get on any train from the Kharkiv station. Times are perilous, trains there aren’t as long or as frequent as in India. Ukraine’s population is much less. Now suddenly the entire population is escaping. There is only so much space on the coach. Our kids have begun walking to Pesochin. I have not even been able to talk to my son. Battery is low. We talk to batchmates’ parents and watch news and wait for his elusive message to keep them informed.” Ekamdeep's father later told The Tribune that a batch of around 500 students from Kharkiv reached Pesochin (around 10.30 Indian time), where they stayed in rooms for the night. Kuldeep Singh said the students were safe there.

Kapurthala girl Komalpreet’s father said he boarded a bus for the Hungary border from Lviv after catching a train amidst a lot of jostling.

Komalpreet’s father Kuldeep Singh said, “It is a do-or-die situation for students now. Children tell us they are now charging 100 US dollars a student to take them to the border. If a student does not have the money they cannot get on a train or bus. Our daughter managed to get a train from Kharkiv at 8.30 am last morning. Then their batch got a taxi to the Hungary border. There are at least 1,200 students still stuck in Kharkiv. Our heart aches for them. My daughter reached Lviv this afternoon, there is a further 6 to 7 hours’ journey to the border.”

Long, slow ride through war zone

Kapurthala girl Komalpreet’s mother said trains were taking arduous journeys very slowly across war-torn areas. She said: “Amidst bombardments the trains are being extremely cautious. A 20-hour journey stretches to 24 to 25 hours. Komal sat yesterday morning and the train stopped at Kyiv last afternoon at about one-and-a-half hour. It was only this afternoon that they reached Kyiv. Our daughter travelled through for free. But kids are now telling us some of trains or buses are not allowing students without charging money. It is a very tough time for students left without money or those from poor families.”