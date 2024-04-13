Umang competition VI for special children starts today

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 12

Umang season VI competition, a cultural programme for special children, will begin on April 13 at James Cambridge School, Hoshiarpur, under the aegis of Special Olympics India, Punjab Chapter and under the supervision of JSS Ashakiran Special School Jahan Khelan and Ashadeep Welfare Society.

Providing information in this regard, Paramjeet Singh Sachdeva, area director of Special Olympics India (Punjab Chapter), said, “Our entire team is excited by the success of the five seasons organised in previous years and this time the scope of the event has been expanded, as teams from various states of North India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana are coming to participate.”

He said prizes up to Rs 2 lakh will be awarded to the winners and each participant would be felicitated. Paramjeet Sachdeva said this programme has been divided into two categories. Schools with 50 children are kept in the small category whereas those with more than 50 fall in the big category. Dance and various theme competitions will be conducted for the children participating in this programme and separate competitions will be organised for boys and girls.

