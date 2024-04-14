Umang for special children kicks off

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 13

The North Zone Cultural Competition, Umang for Special Children Season-6, was held at GEMS Cambridge International School, Hoshiarpur, in collaboration with the Punjab State Special Olympics India (Punjab chapter), the District Special Olympics Association, Hoshiarpur, and JSS Asha Kiran Special School and Teacher Training Institute.

The two-day event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal. The Deputy Commissioner said there is no dearth of talent among special children. The talent of such children is being honed by teachers.

The special children welcomed the chief guest with flowers. The national anthem was sung by the children of JSS Asha Kiran and Pingalwara Special School, while the guest items were presented by the children of Asha Kiran School.

Paramjit Singh Sachdeva, Area Director, Special Olympics India (Punjab), welcomed the chief guest. He said 235 special children from five states, including 16 districts of Punjab, are participating in this cultural competition. “There are eight events in the competition — dance, solo dance male, solo dance female, choreography, group dance female, male and fashion show in two categories of big and small schools,” he said.

The winners will be given a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. The judges of the two-day competition are Yash Kashyap (music director), Vivek Sahni (music director), and Dr Praveen Sharma (PhD in classical). Special Olympics India president Ashok Arora gave gifts to all the participants.

