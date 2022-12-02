Unable to meet top Jalandhar MC official, safai karamcharis stage sit-in

Jalandhar, December 1
The Safai Karamcharis’ Union staged a protest today on the premises of the Municipal Corporation here. Enraged union members alleged that they had a meeting with the MC Commissioner scheduled today, but couldn’t meet him.
The members reached the corporation to take up the issues with the Commissioner but got upset after they failed to meet him.
Union member Chandan Grewal, who led the protest, said several MC Commissioners had got changed in the past several months, but nobody was available in the office, instead they preferred to sit in the Smart City office. “They should give at least 2-3 hours daily to the public. We cannot tolerate this,” he said.
It is also reported that Grewal along with the union members also met another senior MC official where they indulged in an argument. Union members have been demanding that sanitary supervisors should be deputed according to their seniority. Apart from this, they want assigning the post of driver to those safai sewaks and sewermen who drive vehicles.
Grewal said the demands should be met at the earliest. “The demands that can be dealt at the local level should be looked into immediately,” he said.
