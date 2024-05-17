Unaccounted cash recovered

Jalandhar, May 16
The police during checking intercepted a car near Skylark Chowk here today.
The police and Special Surveillance Teams (SST) stopped an MG Hector with licence plate bearing registration number PB08-EX-9231. Upon inspection, the police recovered Rs 5.58 lakh in cash from the vehicle. The driver, a local resident, failed to give a satisfactory explanation for carrying huge amount during the election period. The cash was handed over to the District Treasury Office, Jalandhar, for further investigation and proceedings.
