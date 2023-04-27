Unauthorised colony razed in Basant Nagar

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 26

On the orders of Municipal Corporation Commissioner Komal Mittal, an unauthorised colony being raised in Mohalla Basant Nagar was demolished here today.

According to information, the unauthorised colony was being raised without any approval by the coloniser. The Municipal Corporation also served notices upon the coloniser. After it failed to get any reply, the authorities swung into action

and demolished the colony. The Municipal Commissioner said such actions would continue in future also.