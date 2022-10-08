Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, October 7

PPR Market, one of the most happening places in the town, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons these days. Youngsters openly consuming liquor in their vehicles or outside food joints is a common sight. Worst, all this is happening right under the nose of the police as there’s a permanent checkpost here in the market, but still, no action is being taken.

As the Tribune team visited the market on Friday, residents, especially women, blamed the police for not maintaining enough vigil to ensure no liquor consumption in the open and aggressive behaviour by youngsters in the area.

Residents claimed it was for the first time that the police took action against the drunken youth who created ruckus in the market two days ago. They alleged the action was taken because this time the drunken youth misbehaved with the cops, otherwise the majority of fights between drunken youths taking place here either go unreported or hardly any action was taken.

It is learnt that a day before this drunken youth ruckus, the market witnessed an ugly fight between some drunken youths and a tattoo shop owner. The shop owner was badly injured in the brawl and taken to the Civil Hospital. He told the mediapersons that some youths who were in an inebriated condition were creating ruckus in the complex, where he had his shop.

He claimed the drunken youths also tried to snatch a purse from a woman outside his shop, and when he tried to stop them, they attacked him. There were also reports of another minor clash to have taken place here between some youngsters four days ago. Though no one was injured then, residents said the frequent brawls had disturbed the atmosphere surrounding the market, and the family persons had to think twice before deciding to visit here.

Prof MP Singh, the president of NGO-Mission 6213, said, “PPR Market has become one of the notorious spots in the city. Open liquor consumption is rampant here, and even eatery owners serve booze to people in their cars. Besides from what happened two days back between the drunken youth and the police, it is clearly evident that these youths have no fear of law. If they can misbehave with the police so bravely, just think about the plight of the common man.”

Anshika Malhotra, a housewife said the police presence in the market usually remained restricted to naka, and they sometimes did check vehicles that cross by, but no checking of food joints, especially the non-vegetarian ones, or of the vehicles parked in front of the restaurants was being done. She said even on the eve of New Year, a high drama was witnessed in the market when some youths fought over something.

Raj Kumar, a member of PPR Market Association, said some people were deliberately trying to defame the market. He said none of the shops here was serving liquor or even allowing residents to consume outside their shops.