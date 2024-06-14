 Undeterred by extreme heat, workers of Pendu Mazdoor Union stage dharna at DAC : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Undeterred by extreme heat, workers of Pendu Mazdoor Union stage dharna at DAC

Undeterred by extreme heat, workers of Pendu Mazdoor Union stage dharna at DAC

Undeterred by extreme heat, workers of Pendu Mazdoor Union stage dharna at DAC

Members of the Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab during a protest march in Hoshiarpur on Thursday. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 13

The Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab held a protest march and staged a dharna today in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here demanding registration of an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tanda MLA Jasveer Singh Raja and his supporters under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other sections and for the release of jailed Dalit workers.

The union members surrounded the gate of the DAC and staged a dharna in middle of the road for about four hours. Later, senior police officers held a meeting with union leaders. The police officers said valid demands of the union would be met. During the meeting, SP (D) Sarabjit Singh Bahia assured protesters that jailed union workers would be released by Tuesday after completing all the formalities. After the meeting, the union lifted its dharna at the DAC. The union said in case their jailed workers were not released, they would stage a permanent protest dharna in front of the SSP’s office after 10 days.

Earlier, protesters gathered near the parking lot of the old courthouse, from where they marched towards the protest site in front of the SSP’s office. When the police stopped protesters by closing the DAC gate, the latter sat in middle of the road and staged a dharna. Hundreds of labourers and others participated in the dharna.

State union president Tarsem Peter, state press secretary Kashmir Singh Ghugshore and land acquisition struggle committee president Mukesh Malod said under the pressure of the AAP’s Tanda MLA, the police acted illegally on May 20 and imprisoned Dalit workers of the area so as to deprive them of their land. They said the union was raising its voice to remove illegal encroachments from the allotted land of the state government and give its ownership rights to Dalits. They alleged that AAP MLA Jasveer Singh Raja and his supporters during the election campaign at Tahli village had misbehaved with Dalit workers when they asked questions about land encroachment. Despite several complaints, the police did not take action against Raja and his supporters, they said. They said under the MLA’s pressure the police bullied Dalit workers and sent them to jail in a false case.

They also asked the administration to make public a video footage of the gurdwara at the time of the incident in which the MLA could be seen pushing a Dalit leader.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Hoshiarpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh’s decision of keeping his marriage a secret, it’s about ‘keeping family safe'

2
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

3
Punjab

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar urges PM Modi to name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas

4
Trending

When you have Pakistani dad and Indian father-in-law to take to high-volatile India-Pakistan match together

5
India

Himachal Pradesh tells Supreme Court it doesn't have surplus water, court asks Delhi govt to approach Yamuna board

6
India

Spymaster Ajit Doval reappointed National Security Adviser; PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM

7
Trending

Mumbai doctor orders ice-cream online, stunned to find 'human finger' in it

8
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

9
Trending

‘Meloni namaste karna sikh gayi’: Italian PM welcomes guests with ‘namaste’ at G7 Summit in Italy

10
Business

RIL’s Jio gets space regulator’s nod to launch satellite internet

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Top News

IAF plane with 45 bodies of Indians takes off from Kuwait

IAF plane carrying bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi

One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead

Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders at G7 Summit: PM Modi

Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders at G7 Summit: PM Modi

The Prime Minister's comments come as he arrives in Apulia, ...

Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar adjourns the matter a...

15 killed in 3 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand

15 killed in 3 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand

6 die in road accident in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

Denied permission to visit Kuwait for fire relief efforts: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Denied permission to visit Kuwait for fire relief efforts, alleges Kerala Health Minister Veena George

The purpose of the visit was to coordinate relief efforts fo...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

6 kiosks of migrants burnt, case registered; Aujla flays incident

Hold MC elections, clean up civic mess, BJP tells Punjab CM Mann

Hope for Ferozepur-Patti rail link revives after Ravneet Bittu’s elevation as MoS Railways

Farmers protest, want transformers replaced

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Purohit bins MC resolution

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Banwarilal Purohit bins MC resolution

No double parking fee for outstation vehicles in Chandigarh

Won’t run unsold liquor vends, CITCO tells dept

Mohali: Student objects to assault on woman, stabbed

Finance Secy gets additional charge

Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

Two tankers seized for stealing water from Munak canal in Delhi

Atishi meets Kejriwal in Tihar over water crisis

Tanker mafia active in Haryana, Delhi Govt tells top court

Fire in Chandni Chowk, 30 fire tenders douse flames

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

DC orders registration of FIRs against people indulging in illegal mining in district

Jalandhar West by-election: Candidates can file nomination papers from June 14 to 21

Despite daytime entry ban, heavy vehicles ply on city roads causing traffic hazards

Charanjit Singh Channi on a thanksgiving spree after winning polls

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Massive fire breaks out at MC godown

Weather in city likely to stay dry

Acting Tough : GLADA launches drive against illegal structures

Police cannot re-arrest person out on bail sans permission if new offences added, rules court

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

Bike rams into parked car, rider dead