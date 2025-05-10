Unexploded missile found in Kamahi Devi

Some parts of a missile fell in near Kamahi Devi village situated in the hills of the Shivalik region the previous evening, creating an atmosphere of panic in villages of the area.

There was no loss of life or property. According to information, two missile pieces fell in the fields of Balram Singh in village Beh Atta near Kamahi Devi. As soon as the falling of missile was known, the information was given to the Talwara police. SHO, Talwara, Satpal Singh reached the spot with his team. After the area was sealed, the information was given to the district authorities. The Air Force was informed about it and today an inspection team of the Army from Jalandhar reached there. They inspected the pieces of the missile. One of the two pieces was measured to be about 9 feet long and the other was about 2 feet long. The team neutralises the pieces of this missile and took it away with them.