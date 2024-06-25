Jalandhar: Government Teachers Union Punjabdemands recruitment of primary teachers

Jalandhar, June 24
Leaders of Government Teachers Union Punjab including its state president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, secretary Gurbinder Saskaur, finance secretary Principal Amandeep Sharma and press secretary Karnail Phillaur have demanded that the pending recruitment of primary teachers (5994) be completed immediately as posts in many schools were lying vacant and unemployed teachers were getting overage due to delay in recruitment.
The union leaders demanded from the education department that in case of teachers who had a mismatch of fingerprint, the exam should be held again. The union leaders demanded that the recruitment process be carried out quickly so that repeated obstacles like court cases could be avoided.
Balwinder Singh Bhutto, organising secretary, Jaswinder Singh Samana, assistant organising secretary, Kuldeep Singh Purowal and Gurpreet Singh Ammiwal,
senior vice-presidents, Gurdeep Singh Bajwa and Manohar Lal Sharma, vice-presidents, Devi Dayal and Harinder Mallian, joint secretaries, Dildar Bhandal and Ganesh Bhagat were among those present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Om Birla likely to be repeated as Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajnath Singh dials Opposition
Rajnath Singh has urged opposition to support government's S...
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge
Assange not expected to face new prison time, to return to A...
Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops due to hunger strike
Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21
PM Modi leads BJP's offensive to counter Opposition's Constitution narrative on 1975 Emergency anniversary
Hitting out at the Congress, Modi says ‘those who imposed th...