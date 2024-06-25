Jalandhar: Government Teachers Union Punjabdemands recruitment of primary teachers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 24

Leaders of Government Teachers Union Punjab including its state president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, secretary Gurbinder Saskaur, finance secretary Principal Amandeep Sharma and press secretary Karnail Phillaur have demanded that the pending recruitment of primary teachers (5994) be completed immediately as posts in many schools were lying vacant and unemployed teachers were getting overage due to delay in recruitment.

The union leaders demanded from the education department that in case of teachers who had a mismatch of fingerprint, the exam should be held again. The union leaders demanded that the recruitment process be carried out quickly so that repeated obstacles like court cases could be avoided.

Balwinder Singh Bhutto, organising secretary, Jaswinder Singh Samana, assistant organising secretary, Kuldeep Singh Purowal and Gurpreet Singh Ammiwal,

senior vice-presidents, Gurdeep Singh Bajwa and Manohar Lal Sharma, vice-presidents, Devi Dayal and Harinder Mallian, joint secretaries, Dildar Bhandal and Ganesh Bhagat were among those present.

