Union holds rallies for Latifpura oustees

Jalandhar, January 29

The Pendu Mazdoor Union, which has been supporting the Latifpura Murh Waseba Sanjha Morcha seeking justice for Latifpura oustees, today held rallies in Dayalpur, Kuddowal and Dhirpur villages here against the AAP government and demanded compensation and rehabilitation for the families hit by the demolition drive.

Morcha leaders during the rally announced that they would gherao the residences of AAP MLAs in Jalandhar from February 2. They said on February 2, they would hold a sit-in outside the house of MLA West Sheetal Angural. “It’s been more than one and a half months that victim families along with farm leaders have been living in tents at the same site, which was demolished by the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), but the state government is still unmoved,” they added.

Pendu Mazdoor Union state press secretary Kashmir Singh Ghugshore and state leader of youth wing Gurpreet Singh said instead of giving ownership rights to people living in houses within the ‘lal lakir’ of village and cities, the state government has taken the ownership of those based at Latifpura without offering any other accommodation.

They said without sending notices and announcing any rehabilitation plan, the houses of Latifpura residents were demolished. “It was Latifpura residents today, the next could be anyone of us,” they added. The morcha leaders also condemned the government’s decision of launching Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics without having upgraded government-run dispensaries and hospitals, where thousands of poor residents take treatment on a daily basis.