Union leader put under house arrest ahead of Delhi CM’s roadshow

Jalandhar, May 27
Ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow here, tensions flared as Shobit Bhagat, district president of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Mid-Day Meal Office Employees’ Union, was put under house arrest here today.
An officer in plain clothes arrived at his residence in Model House around 8 am and remained there till evening.
Bhagat, who held several protests demanding the regularisation of employees, was detained to prevent any potential disruption to the roadshow.
However, Bhagat asserted that no protests were planned for the day. “This harassment is unjustified. We did not call for any protest today,” he claimed.
Bhagat said he was also detained on March 20 when Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the city.
“Apart from this, during a roadshow in Nakodar recent, one of his union members, who lives in Nakodar, was also put under house arrest till late evening,” he said.
Bhagat said even if they merely wanted to meet the Chief Minister, they were confined to their offices or residences till the CM’s event was over.
Union leaders, including Kuldeep Singh, Praveen Sharma, Rajinder Sandha and Jagmohan Singh, condemned the government’s move. “The Bhagwant Mann administration appears to be afraid of its own employees, leading to unwarranted detentions,” they stated.
They accused the government of creating an atmosphere of fear among their families and undermining democratic principles.
The leaders criticised CM Mann for not fulfilling the promises made to employees. “CM Mann had assured us that our demands would be prioritised, but he ignored us after coming to power,” they stated.
“Despite directives from the Chief Minister and a cabinet sub-committee’s decision on November 22 last year to regularise them, no action has been taken yet. We are not able to sustain our families on such meagre salaries,” the leaders said, adding that if the government was so scared of their protests, why was it not fulfilling their genuine demands?
Punjab CM failed to fulfill promises
Union leaders criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not fulfilling the promises made to employees. “He had assured us that our demands would be prioritised, but he ignored us after coming to power,” they stated.
