Union minister’s gunman dies in mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 30

Akshpreet Singh (21), the gunman of Union minister Som Parkash posted at his Phagwara residence, was killed on the spot while his friend Yudhbir Singh sustained injuries when the Creta car in which they were travelling dashed against a tree near Ramneek Chowk, Kapurthala, last night.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control over the vehicle. The injured Yudhbir has been admitted to a Kapurthala hospital.The police have registered a case and handed over the body to family members of the deceased after post-mortem.