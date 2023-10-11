Union to block Dhilwan toll on Oct 18

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 10

The Punjab United Trade Union today announced that it would hold a demonstration at the Dhilwan toll plaza on the Jalandhar-Amritsar Highway and block the passage of vehicles.

They said all mini-bus operators, owners of small carriers and other transport vehicles would join the protest over their demand on keeping a check on various manipulated vehicles being used for transport purpose. They said such vehicles were causing huge financial loss to them. They had taken up the issue with the transport authorities from time to time, but to no avail.

Harjinder Singh Gill, president of the union, said they were paying all taxes, permit charges and also facing penalties over minor violations, the authorities were paying no attention towards mushrooming of such manipulated vehicles.