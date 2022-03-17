United colours of 'Basant'

As Bhagwant Singh Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Tribune lensmen Pradeep Tewari and Sarabjit Singh captured the mega ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, which was covered in the yellow hues of ‘basant’ — the colour of revolution

United colours of 'Basant'

YELLOW was the colour of the day at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of great freedom fighter and youth icon Shaheed Bhagat Singh, where Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Singh Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

YELLOW was the colour of the day at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of great freedom fighter and youth icon Shaheed Bhagat Singh, where Aam Aadmi Party’s Bhagwant Singh Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

SPRING IN THEIR STEP Aam Aadmi Party supporters return after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Bhagwant Singh Mann at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr, on Wednesday.

While men came supporting yellow turbans, women, too, came wearing yellow dupattas to add to that happiness quotient. After all, their leader, whom they had elected, hoping to bring about a change in the state dynamics, was about to take the oath.

AAP Convener & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; his wife Sunita Kejriwal; and daughter Harshita Kejriwal, at the event.

Yellow signifies optimism, spring and happiness and ‘happiness’ was no doubt writ large all over. A serene, yet revolutionary spirit prevailed at the main pandal. A 100-feet-long stage was erected for the event.

AAP MLAs capture the historic moments at Khatkar Kalan.

Besides, AAP flags and banners were lined up everywhere on the road, from the highway to the venue, as youth came in large numbers sitting atop buses and tractor-trailers.

An elderly woman cheers for Mann as he takes the oath.

Youngsters fond of clicking selfies made a beeline near a semi-constructed Bhagat Singh Centenary Foundation office just next to the main memorial site that had statues of freedom fighters — Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev — on the rooftop, to get that perfect shot.

Girls dance during the swearing-in ceremony.

Such was the spirit, that boys, charged with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour, were seen helping each other in tying yellow turbans in Bhagat Singh style at the venue and raising slogans of Inquilab Zindabad and Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sat Sri Akal.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha with Bhagwant Mann

Clad in a white kurta pyjama, sky blue jacket and a yellow turban, Bhagwant Mann, after taking the oath, addressed the huge gathering saying that this is for the first time that any Chief Minister was taking oath from the land of martyrs as earlier swearing-in ceremonies were held from stadiums and palaces.

A strong presence of AAP’s Delhi team, including CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others, was visible as a separate stage was set up for them.

“Traditional parties are losing their ideology in the country and its support base is eroding. The new government will be an endorsement of Kejriwal’s vision, who believes that politics is much above caste, creed or religion,” said an AAP supporter, who came all the way from Pathankot to attend the ceremony.

Proud moment Bhagwant Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur and sister Manpreet Kaur during his swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan on Wednesday.

“This is a big day for us, as it marks a political transition for the state. The victory has been made possible because of majority of the people of Punjab who voted for change,” an AAP activist said.

Bhagwant Mann’s son and daughter, who came all the way from the US to attend the event.

Happiness writ large

Yellow signifies optimism, spring and happiness and ‘happiness’ was no doubt writ large all over the faces of those who came to witness the ceremony at Bhagat Sing’s ancestral village. Such was the enthusiasm among boys that they were seen helping each other in tying yellow turbans in Bhagat Singh style

AAP supporters from Satoj village, from where Mann belongs.

People click selfies near the statues of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev in the backdrop of serpentine queues of vehicles.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann becomes the reason behind father-son reunion

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

3
Nation

Govt restores valid e-visa to 156 countries; regular visas to all; 10 year visa to US, Japan nationals

4
Himachal

Demonstrators in Shimla break barricades, demand constitution of 'Swarn Aayog'

5
Punjab profile

Bhagwant Mann: Now Punjab CM, former comedian gets down to serious business

6
Delhi

SAD expels Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Harmeet Singh Kalka

7
Punjab

AAP invited me to Mann's swearing-in, my own party hadn't invited me to Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari

8
Nation

Necessary to strengthen Congress to fight BJP, inclusive leadership only way forward: G-23 leaders

9
Haryana

AAP launches Haryana poll foray posters, goes for all 90 seats

10
Nation

Supreme Court upholds Centre's 'One Rank One Pension' policy for defence forces

Don't Miss

View All
Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat'
Trending

Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat', replies to tweets with queries

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Trending

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says 'wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Top Stories

Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel

Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel

Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...

‘No constitutional infirmity’, SC upholds Centre’s OROP policy

'No constitutional infirmity', SC upholds Centre's OROP policy

‘Will stall flight of youth abroad’: Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...

Agusta: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet

AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet

Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...

Schumacher, Sharapova in Gurugram FIR

Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR

A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...

Cities

View All

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

AAP MLAs set to walk on tightrope

Teachers, school heads say ‘not in a state of panic’

The winds of change : Pics of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh start adorning govt offices’ walls

Literary gem Dev Dard passes away

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tepid response to Covid vaccine for 12+ in Chandigarh

Four test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

‘Let mentally ill use Home, at least for now’

CAT to take call on extending retirement age of GMCH doctors

Jamia professor held in ~1-lakh bribery case

Jamia professor held in Rs1-lakh bribery case

Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

Jalandhar West: Improving education, healthcare on my agenda, says Sheetal Angural

22-yr-old reunited with family after 7 years, thanks to CM's swearing-in

Jalandhar MC staff allege misbehaviour by brother of AAP legislator

Day 1: 220 kids aged 12-14 get Covid vaccine in Jalandhar district

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Woman defeats 16 candidates in LIP stronghold South seat

One dead, two test positive in Ludhiana district

Healthcare staff urges CM to fill vacancies, provide infra in hospitals

Illegal buildings: State-level technical panel to fix accountability of MC officials for lapses

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala Civic body razes ‘temple site’