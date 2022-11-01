 Unity Day observed on GNDU Campus : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Unity Day observed on GNDU Campus



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Guru Nanak Dev University Regional Campus at Ladhewali celebrated the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to mark the National Unity Day. On this occasion, seven competitions were organised on the theme of unity in diversity—declamation, essay writing, collage making, poster making, singing, photography and poetical recitation. In collage making, Sahajveer Singh secured the first position. In poetical recitation, Charanjit and Ishmeet won prizes. In essay writing, Shreya and Simiti were declared the winners. In photography, Kanwar bagged the first position. Dean of the campus Dr Jyoteesh Malhotra congratulated the winners of the various events.

Iron Man of India remembered

National Unity Day was celebrated by the students of St Soldier Inter College by remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. On this occasion, students paid tribute to Sardar Patel by making different paintings and taking oath to always maintain the unity of the country. Principal Manginder Singh told the students that theintegration of 562 princely states was done by Sardar Patel. He was a wonder of world history because he led a bloodless revolution in India. While appreciating the efforts of students and staff, vice chairperson Sangeeta Chopra asked them to serve the country with dedication.

National unity day at innocent hearts

The NSS unit of Innocent Hearts College of Education celebrated National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. A pledge-taking ceremony was organised to provide the student-teachers with an opportunity for reaffirming their inherent strength and resilience to stand against threats to the national unity, integrity and security of our nation India. A tree plantation drive was organised on the college campus in which medicinal plants were planted as within our nature, trees are perfect role models for unity and purity as well as selflessness and sacrifice. A patriotic solo singing competition was organised on the theme of ‘Unity in Diversity’.

KMV organises Run for Unity

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated National Unity Day by organising a special ‘Run for Unity’ in the college campus. The event was organised jointly by Department of Student Welfare, Red Ribbon Club, NCC and NSS. During the event, the students of the Physical Education Department raised patriotic slogans in order to motivate others to maintain the unity and integrity of the country, work together with each other and to spread the message of nation building and development. Principal Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi addressing on the occasion, expressed her devotion towards Sardar Patel and averred that while this day is making us all understand about the power of being together.

Apeejay observes National unity day

After autumn break, Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, echoed with the slogan ‘Togetherness leads to harmony. Harmony leads to peace’ as its students celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Divas. Talks on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution in uniting India were given by teachers and students. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra in her address motivated and guided the students to work on their inherent strength that is required for the progress of the nation and to develop resilience to withstand and fight any outside threats to the country. TNS

EMM AAR comes to aid of slum kids

A noble gesture was started by Emm Aar International School, Adampur, to teach poor children in slum areas who cannot afford education. Students of class XII, head boy Harsh Kanda, head girl Sania Powar, Jaspreet Singh, Anshveer Kaur, Aman Sodhi, Amanpreet Kaur, and Hartic Singh took the lead. Seeing their enthusiasm, school staff too chipped in to help these students in their endeavours. Initially, they assessed their level and taught them accordingly. The students taught the basics to the children of the slum and gave them notebooks and pencils for practice and motivated them.

Halloween at CT Public School

CT Public School has always been at the forefront to give their students a wide perspective of life and teach them about the various festivals, traditions and cultures practiced worldwide. Halloween was celebrated on Monday to ward off the evil. The students wore Halloween costumes and painted their faces.

