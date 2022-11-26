Up in arms against STP, residents to approach central pollution board

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 25

Residents of several localities in the periphery of the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Pholriwal are a harried lot as the local authorities have still not addressed their concerns about the accumulation of untreated water there.

“We have been staging a dharna for long, but who cares?” rued a protesting resident. Today, the residents clicked some photographs of the untreated water accumulated in the STP so that they could send it to the office of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Gurjeet Singh Walia, the president of the Garden Enclave Society, said that other from taking the legal route, they have also decided to visit the Central Pollution Control Board. We were shocked by the apathy of the authorities towards the issue. Now, we must take this matter to the Centre,” he said.