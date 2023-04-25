Up in arms over implementation of NEP, teachers' front to protest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

Lending support to the Open Distance Learning teachers and ETT teachers in their fight to have their jobs regularised, and to protest the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020, the Democratic Teachers’ Front has decided to hold a massive protest on April 30.

Members of the front have submitted a memorandum to the Jalandhar DC for the Punjab CM, demanding the issuance of a regular order for teachers who have been struggling for the past many years.

DTF state president Vikram Dev Singh and General Secretary Mukesh Kumar noted that Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains had — during a panel meeting on December 30, 2022 —stated that the teachers and employees working in the Education Department and 125 teachers related to Open Distance Learning (ODL), who were on a contractual basis for the past 11 years would be regularised. However, nothing has been done so far, they rued.

The DTF leaders also demanded that the state government pass a resolution to reject the Central Government’s New Education Policy-2020. They also said that instead of coming up with the Schools of Eminence, the state government should work for the upliftment of teachers and students, and the education policy should be made according to the cultural-socio-linguistic diversity of Punjab.